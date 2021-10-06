Edge of Tomorrow 2: according to Emily Blunt, the film will not be made because it is too expensive

Edge of Tomorrow 2, the sequel to the sci-fi film featuring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, is scheduled for the release of the first chapter but, after confirmations and denials, it is the leading actress who now says that probably the film will never see the light.

Despite the script, from the words of the insiders, it looks like a masterpiece, according to Blunt the pandemic and the drop in revenues from the film industry have marked a furrow in many productions, compromising the actual making of the film.

“Doing Edge of Tomorrow at this time would be too expensive”According to Emily Blunt

Before the arrival of the pandemic, the processing of Edge of Tomorrow 2 was doing very well, with Doug Liman, Christopher McQuarrie And Tom Cruise working to make a suitable sequel, with the intention of Liman to start shooting the film after the next two have finished Mission: Impossible. A lot has happened in the last year, from the possibility of a cancellation to the subsequent confirmation of its development by Liman.

A few months ago Emily Blunt had managed to read the script for Edge of Tomorrow 2, saying about it: “It is very promising and interesting. I don’t know when it will all line up, if you know what I mean. Among all our programs we should find the right time to do it. But at least there is something in the pipeline. A great idea, a great idea. “

Edge of Tomorrow 2 will be done?

Now, almost 5 months later, the actress is no longer so sure that the film will be made. To the microphones of Sirius XM’s Howard Stern in fact stated:

We wanted to do it, but I honestly think the film is too expensive. Yes, I just don’t know how we’re going to do it. I think it’s difficult to align everyone’s commitments, from the cast to the crew. I would love it, Doug Liman would love it, Tom would love it. We would all like to do it. But I think until we understand what’s going on with the film industry we won’t be able to make it happen.

Matthew Robinson he had pitched the story concept for the studio-adored sequel and was hired to write the script.

Following this, Liman he stated that he liked the sequel story more than the first film and that it would revolutionize the way people made sequels. He also said: “We will make it if we really believe it. We have a story that all three of us love, so we’re working hard on the script“.

Now, if Emily Blunt were right, the studio’s only problems would be financial and timing problems, where the production would have to include the making of the film among the commitments already made by the cast and crew. Of course, they are not small and easily solved problems, but the hope is that they will be able to find a solution to make this long-awaited sequel arrive at the cinema.