Edge of Tomorrow 2: for Emily Blunt the script is “really promising”

edge of tomorrow

Emily Blunt states that the screenplay of the highly anticipated Edge of Tomorrow 2 And “Really promising”. Blunt starred in the original Edge of Tomorrow with Tom Cruise, who played William Cage, a public relations officer forced to join a dangerous mission to stop an alien threat. Blunt instead portrayed Sergeant Rita Vrataski, a highly skilled U.S. Air Force soldier who assists Cruise’s character during the mission.

Although at the time of its release in the hall in 2014, Edge of Tomorrow received a mediocre reception at the box office, the film has since managed to garner a rather large fan base in the community of science fiction fans. There has been talk of a sequel to the film since 2018, but the project remained on hiatus until Matt Robinson was hired as a screenwriter in March 2019.

Doug Liman, who directed the original film, will also be returning for the sequel, and has already stated that it will be better than the predecessor. No release date has been set yet, but both Cruise and Blunt are expected to return as their respective characters. In fact, Blunt himself had expressed his interest in Edge of Tomorrow 2 in March of this year.

According to THR, Emily Blunt revealed that he had read the script for the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow and that is “Really, really interesting”. However, he said he doesn’t know when the film will officially enter production. Although little is known about the plot yet, Blunt assured fans that the script is based on “A great idea”.

“Yeah, the script is really promising and really, really cool. I just don’t know when it all aligns, do you know what I mean? Of all our programs, it’s all about finding the right time. But the sequel is in the works, that’s for sure. The idea is great. It’s a really great idea. “

The plot of Edge of Tomorrow

In Edge of Tomorrow, an alien race, the Mimics, struck the Earth, devastating cities and killing millions of humans. The only way to resist the brutality of the alien offensive is to join forces and try the impossible. Lieutenant Bill Cage, killed in a few minutes, wakes up but ends up in a time loop, which condemns him to live the same day and the same fight to infinity … Helped by special forces agent Rita Vrataski, they will try together to annihilate the invaders and save the Earth.

