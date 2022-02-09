Edge of Tomorrow, the producers of the film against Warner: “They make a series without involving us”

New controversy between the Village Roadshow production studio and Warner Bros. After the controversy over Matrix Resurrections, the studio accused the major of the attempt to make a TV series of Edge of Tomorrow without involving them. Village Roadshow handled the production of Doug Liman’s film released in 2014.

To report the news is The Playlist. After the allegations for the distribution of Matrix Resurrections Streaming on HBO Max, Village Roadshow is back on track.

According to the study, Warner Bros. would be looking to deprive Village Roadshow of its rights ongoing regarding derivatives.

The lawsuit refers to the film Wonka and the TV series Edge of Tomorrow.

“The WB has also come up with various programs to deprive Village Roadshow of its co-ownership and co-investment rights in the derivative works of the films it co-owns. Recently, after acknowledging in writing that its upcoming film, significantly titled Wonka , was a prequel to Charlie and the Village Roadshow Chocolate Factory, WB turned around, claiming it wasn’t a prequel and the original film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, wasn’t one of the titles in which Village Roadshow had derived rights. WB’s apologies don’t hold up even at the first check “.

On Edge of Tomorrow, on which Emily Blunt spoke of a sequel, we read:“WB recently decided to move forward with a TV series based on Edge of Tomorrow, another Village Roadshow film but insisted that the latter voluntarily give up its co-financing and co-ownership rights. When Village Roadshow turned down WB quietly raised his voice: it will not allow Village Roadshow to benefit from any of its derivative rights in the future, despite the over $ 4.5 billion paid to WB to make and distribute 91 films. In other words, if Village Roadshow does not give up to your rights, WB will ensure that they are worthless “.

