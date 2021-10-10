Edge of Tomorrow – Without Tomorrow: Emily Blunt and the armor so heavy it makes her cry

On Italia 1 this evening it airs Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow, the action movie starring Tom Cruise ed Emily Blunt directed by Doug Liman. And to see them perhaps you would not think, but those armor designed specifically for the film, they were so heavy that they made the wearer cry (not Tom Cruise though, at most he’s the one who makes the armor cry).

Edge of Tomorrow – Without Tomorrow: Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in an action scene from the film

With more than 170 components, for a total weight of almost 40 kilos each (added weights excluded), the exosuits used in the film (and not made in CGI as you might think) were the result of a more practical approach desired by Liman , as producer Erwin Stoff also explained in the special contents of the Blu-ray edition of Edge of Tomorrow (via Cinemablend). “One of the biggest challenges of this film was making a sci-fi film with a director who has no real interest in science fiction. Doug was really only interested in the science side“pressed Stoff”So what we did with regard to the costumes and armor, props and all the technology you see, was to give them the most plausible foundations possible, trying to make them something that can also be achieved in reality.“.

“So if in other movies these exosuits would have been made with CGI, here we were crazy enough to say ‘We’re going to build them from head to toe’.“.

Do you think what productive work will have been behind it … But even wearing them, it seems, was not a joke! “Tom was there for my costume fitting with the exosuit. They put it on me and I started crying“Emily Blunt told BBC Radio 1 microphones”At first it was more than just tears, feeling all that weight pouring down on me, and Tom asked me ‘Is everything okay? Everything good?. I said ‘Yes, yes, I don’t know … It’s so heavy, I didn’t expect it.’ And he, who then tried to make me laugh in every way, said to me ‘Come on, don’t be a crybaby’ while I replied ‘Just give me a hug, I’m dying!’“.

What is not done for the love of cinema!