Edge, pop-up against Chrome (even on Linux): what a bad practice, Microsoft!

Microsoft is trying to promote its new browser in every way, Edge, bordering a little on the ridiculous. The company has launched a decidedly unorthodox campaign against Chrome, which is likely to backfire.

Microsoft Edge vs Google Chrome: browser war

If until recently Microsoft had limited itself to making the procedure of changing the default browser on Windows a little more tangled, now it has gone further. In recent days, several reports have emerged from some users who have reported the presence of annoying pop-ups appeared in an attempt to download Google Chrome. This happens not only on Windows, but also on GNU / Linux distro: as you know a stable version of Edge for the penguin has been available for a few months.

Not only. As reported by The Verge, system pop-ups also appear to users who are using it Chrome on Windowsinstead, inviting them to prefer Edge, or on the results screen after a search on Bing.

These are the messages that emerged to Chrome users:

Microsoft Edge uses the same technology as Chrome, but in addition you can count on the reliability of Microsoft

This browser does so much 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge

“I hate saving” was never said. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping

Edge and Chrome are both based on Chromium. Claim that Chrome “It’s so much 2008” it is certainly provocative. Also because in the last 10 years Microsoft, and not Google, has received harsh criticism for its Internet Explorer (the one that remembers 2008) …

These, however, the pop-ups appeared to those who searched for phrases such as “Download browser” or “Download Chrome”:

You don’t need to download a new browser

You’re already browsing with Microsoft Edge

These are ironic messages, mind you, but they represent a (very invasive) strategy on Microsoft’s part. The target? Try to grab a few more users.

And Google? It is not exempt from advertising of this type, although it behaves less aggressively. For example, Big G shows a small popup in the upper right corner of the browser when visiting Google.com (and associated sites) via non-Chrome browser. For now he has not caught the provocation of Microsoft, perhaps he is studying a counter-move to tease the Redmond house in turn.

