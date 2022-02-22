Edinburg regional COVID-19 testing site extended through March 7

Edinburg’s regional COVID-19 testing site will be open through March 7, the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management announced Monday.

The federal partnership for the program ends at 6 p.m. Monday, but the test site will continue a new partnership with the state beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, and continuing through March 7, officials said.

The site at Edinburg City Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria, has been open since mid-January. More than 5,200 tests have been administered.

Residents are still encouraged to pre-register online, but can also register on-site.

To register for an appointment, click here.

The site will be open from 8 am to 6 pm seven days a week.

Residents are administered a saliva-based PCR test and results are emailed within 72 hours. People are asked not to eat, drink, or use mouthwash or tobacco within 30 minutes of the test.

The test is free for all ages, but children must be accompanied by a parent.

The entrance to the test site is at the intersection south of Raul Longoria and East Sprague streets.