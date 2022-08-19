Edinburgh Festival: “Aftersun” (2022), by Charlotte Wells – Reviews

The close-ups of the Scottish debut film charlotte wells correspond to a home recording in which a girl plays with the camera while asking a young man, who we assume is her older brother, what he felt when he was about to turn 11 like her. Although humorous and touching, the recording is somewhat distorted, not only because of its apparent age but also because of a manipulation that heralds an atmosphere of instability. This is immediately confirmed with a series of dark shots corresponding to a party in which, between flashes of cutting light, the figure of the same young man can be distinguished dancing and that of a woman her age who watches him in astonishment. A scene that comes wrapped in a symphony between gloomy and disturbing. Between these lights and shadows, literal and emotional, weaves one of the most spontaneously fascinating, honest and heartwarming films I’ve seen recently.

On the paper aftersun (2022) sounds trite and predictable, like a movie you find on TV on any given Sunday afternoon. The story revolves around Calum and Sophie’s vacation at a beach resort in Turkey in the summer of the 1990s. Calum and Sophie are not actually brothers but father and daughter, something that surprises even the other guests of the resort. The absence of a mother is due to her being separated from Callum, although a telephone (booth) conversation suggests that the relationship between the two is amicable. The relationship between father and daughter itself seems idyllic, almost as if it were a sisterly relationship due to mutual trust, despite some moments of typical filial embarrassment in Sophie at Calum’s ridiculousness. The paradisiacal resort reinforces the fullness of this relationship, not only because of its welcoming facilities and its lively 90s music (with “Macarena” strictly speaking), but also because of the good vibes of the rest of the guests, such as the teenagers who play billiards or the child with which Sophie begins to compete in video games.

But far from falling into a conventional family drama, the director and screenwriter presents these holidays for what they really are: diffuse memories, perhaps even imagined, of a splendid childhood that, in the present, are alien to an adult Sophie. That is why we not only see the funny and dreamy parts of her relationship with her father, but also the most confusing and frustrating, always from the perspective of a girl who is beginning to be aware of the adult world, and a woman who wonders if his father was well behind his outward kindness. Thus, from time to time the camera focuses on some dead spot in the background and the music of the opening sequence returns, announcing imminent danger. There are also the night scenes inside the hotel room where the silence and darkness create an uncomfortable tension despite the fact that nothing is happening. More disturbing still are the scenes in which Calum wanders somewhere alone and in an apparent state of depression.

The film relies almost exclusively on the effervescent chemistry between the little debutante frankie korio Y Paul Mescalthe most recent and relevant Irish export as evidenced by his leading role in the series normal people or in his role in the dark daughter. Corio doesn’t need the extravagances of Abigail Breslin or Dakota Fanning to exude charisma and maturity in equal parts. Her interaction with the adolescent characters is especially interesting because she sometimes does it as if she were a contemporary but without losing her note of innocence. On her part, Mescal represents an ideal of fatherhood insofar as he is affectionate and protective but also buffoonish and severe with her daughter, also relying on her charismatic and attractive profile. We are not looking at the typical premature father of melodrama who is not even capable of taking care of himself. But Mescal reaches his best moments when Calum is imperfect and vulnerable, especially in his lonely moments.

aftersun resembles the somewhere by Sofia Coppola as they deal with father-daughter relationships during a vacation period and within luminous geographical environments that enhance the illusion of their child protagonists. But where Coppola is content to record the intimacy of celebrity parenting, Wells, who takes such intimacy for granted with ordinary parenting, delves into how Sophie captures (almost literally on camcorder) and later relives her days of summer with Calum. The video camera plays a crucial role as a link between father and daughter, between past and future, between joy and melancholy. The low-definition images from the camcorder are not only presented in the foreground but also get in the way of the shots of the film itself. Thus, the imperfection and spontaneity of home movies is vindicated, and in doing so Wells invokes the spirit of the director who made them a cinematographic genre: the Belgian Chantal Akerman. She also does it in a more direct way by replicating her famous 360-degree pan from the short the room.

Newcomer Frankie Corio (left) with Paul Mescal, and director Charlotte Wells, at the opening performance of the Edinburgh Festival, on August 12. (Photo: Just Jared)

This feature debut by Wells also conveys a sensibility comparable to that of two French directors, Céline Sciamma and Claire Denis. This is most noticeable in Sophie’s gradual loss of innocence as she listens, watches and interacts with her father and other older people. Like Sciamma, Wells does not judge her child protagonist for being curious about what love between adults means, like the spontaneous one that occurs between adolescents, and that she herself wants to feel it without it meaning an early sexual awakening. As Denis, Wells captures the sun-drenched bodies of teenagers and Calum himself in close-ups that highlight their natural, not sexual, attractions, reminding them that they are as palpable as they are fragile. They also somehow reflect Sophie’s longing for a promising adulthood that will not be.

The greatest achievement of aftersun is to turn a simple and familiar story into a hypnotic and exciting audiovisual experience. Photographer Gregory Oke’s compositions have the power to transform conventional resort corridors at night into nightmarish settings that keep the viewer guessing while suggesting the unseen threat of the adult world. In the same way, Oliver Coates’ music ranges from the softest and most melancholy notes to the fast-paced score at the beginning. The 90s soundtrack deserves a special mention, which in some cases, like in the karaoke scene, provides new connotations to the lyrics of hits like “Losing My Religion”. The experience wouldn’t be the same without Blair McCledon’s editing, which achieves creative transitions such as the jumps between day and night, as well as elegantly weaving the camcorder shots with the rest of the film.

the debut of charlotte wells does not need to rely on nostalgic cultural references, beyond the songs, to convince the viewer to dive into the idyllic past of Sophie and Calum and thus relive the innocence and optimism of a girl from the 90s who does not suspect the coldness and uncertainty that are to break into the 21st century. Unlike more ambitious but less spontaneous works such as the boyhood by Richard Linklater aftersun it encapsulates the glow of a parental relationship, as well as the darkness that envelops its loss with adulthood, just by spanning an ordinary summer vacation. Not surprisingly, it’s produced by Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director of moonlitanother extraordinary yet raw film about the loss of innocence with which aftersun could share the same universe. Of course, Wells’s is a work that from today on I will keep very present when I think of the most radiant memories of my own fortunately full childhood.

Fact: “Aftersun” had its world premiere at Critics’ Week, at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Here is an interview with the director and the leading actors: