Edinson Cavani revealed that he wanted to leave Manchester United when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived Premier League

Edinson Cavani is one of the footballers who has not been able to consolidate himself with Man Utd this season, and one of the reasons for his lack of prominence is due to the constant injuries he had in recent months.

However, other things that made him uncomfortable at the beginning of the season is the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the ‘Red Devils’, assuring that he even told his brother that he wanted to leave the club when the arrival of the ‘ Bug’.

“At the time, I thought it was good that Manchester signed Cristiano. But knowing a little about the world of football today, the first thing I did was call my brother and say: ‘Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would have asked you to look for another club”, indicated in an interview in Bola da vez.

Anyway, ‘Edi’ revealed that it wasn’t because he didn’t want to play alongside ‘CR7’, but because he feels that there are many different things in football than before. “I told him that but not because I didn’t want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. No. Because I had the opportunity to meet him and he’s a great professional, with his goals, and that’s perfect for his teammates. But as I know, after years in the football, how things are today… That’s why I wanted to talk to my brother”, he explained.

Finally, after making an analysis of what was this season in the Man UtdThe front Edinson Cavani He stated that a few days ago he called his brother to remind him that his departure would have been the best decision.