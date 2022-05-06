Edinson Cavani wanted to leave when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived

Playing his second season at Manchester United, Edinson Cavani rejected an offer from Boca Junior last summer to stay with Old Trafford. However, on the last day of the summer transfer window, the Red Devils announced Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the fold, casting a shadow over the Uruguayan striker’s future. Not helped by injuries and competition, the top scorer in the history of PSG has only taken part in 18 games this season, for 2 goals and 1 assist. For ESPN Brazilhe confessed that if he could, he would have left United last summer after the announcement of the arrival of CR7.

“The moment it happened I thought it was good that Manchester signed Cristiano. Knowing a bit about the world of football today, the first thing I did was call my brother and say: “Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would have asked to sign for another club.” It was more about understanding the situation. There are many things in football today that are different from what it was with other coaches, from what it was before, years ago.