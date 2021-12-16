Edison invests over 300 million euros for the renewable development of Sicily

Edison today presented the industrial development plan of renewable sources for 2030, with which it confirms its role as an operator engaged in the energy transition and in achieving the decarbonisation objectives set by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) and by the Green Deal . In Sicily, Edison plans to develop over 300 MW of total green power by 2025: 2 wind farms (green-field) of approximately 65 MW and 8 photovoltaic fields of over 240 MW. A plan that attributes key importance to Sicily to which investments of more than 300 million euros will be allocated to contribute to the renewable development of the Region.

“We want to accompany Sicily in the path of energy transition by enhancing the natural resources that characterize the territory and bringing value to the communities – declares Marco Stangalino, executive vice president of Power Asset Edison. Edison has a very strong bond with Sicily: an important share of our renewable generation comes from this land and we are honored to be able to further increase it with a sustainable growth plan in harmony with both the territory and the communities that welcome us “.

It currently has an installed wind capacity of approximately 75 MW in the Edison Region. In 2021 the company started the construction site for a new wind farm in Mazara Messer Andrea, which will start running in 2022. It is a field of about 30 MW of capacity (8 wind turbines of 3.6 MW each) with an expected producibility of about 75 GWh / year, which correspond to the energy needs of about 27,000 households, and which makes it possible to avoid the emission of 34,000 tons of CO2 per year. Also in 2021 Edison started the construction of 46 MW of new photovoltaics, the company’s other major area of ​​renewable development. These are the 5 MW Agira solar plant, which will soon be connected to the national grid, and the 41 MW Aidone plant, which will come into operation in 2022.

The development in Sicily is part of Edison’s industrial development plan which aims to increase its installed renewable capacity (wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric) from the current 2 GW to 5 GW by 2030 thanks to investments of 3 billion euros over a period of plan. These resources will be allocated to greenfield renewable plants, i.e. newly built, complete reconstructions (repowering) of existing wind farms to equip them with the best technologies, increasing their production, as well as selective M&A operations.

In the wind and photovoltaic sector, the company currently has around 1.1 GW of installed power and has presented projects and initiated authorization procedures throughout Italy for the development of a further 1,500 MW, of which 800 MW from wind and over 700 MW from photovoltaics, for a total of 63 plants between greenfield and complete reconstructions. In particular, over the next 4 years projects will be carried out for over 1,300 MW in Southern Italy, for more than 100 MW in the Center and for almost 100 MW in the North of the country.

Edison has a unique experience in the field of integral reconstruction of wind farms: he was the promoter of the Sustainable Wind Renewal Charter and one of the first operators in Italy to translate these principles into practice through the repowering activities completed in recent years in Abruzzo, Basilicata. , Puglia for about 120 MW in total. An activity that earned it the prestigious Envision Gold award, the highest rating level for sustainable infrastructures that attests the attention paid by the company to the entire life cycle of the plants so that the impacts on the territory are minimized and that created shared value in the local communities that host them.

In implementing the renewable capacity development plan, Edison will leverage the know-how and specific skills it boasts as a vertically integrated operator, from the design to the development of renewable energy production plants, from Operation & Maintenance to the sale of green energy. with customers.

In order to ensure the safety and adequacy of the Italian electricity system, Edison’s growth plan in renewables provides for the development of the necessary flexibility tools, such as hydroelectric pumping and storage batteries, as well as the latest generation of gas. generation, which will continue to play a complementary role by making up for the intermittency of non-programmable renewable sources.

Through the Renewables Business Plan to 2030, Edison confirms its role as a responsible operator, leader in the country’s energy transition, with a strategy focused on the development of green generation, alongside energy efficiency, sales and services for end customers as well as gas and green gas activities.

