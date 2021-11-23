EdisonFuture unveils Tesla Cybertruck-like solar pickup

EdisonFuture Inc, an electric vehicle pre-production startup that is a subsidiary of SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI), last week unveiled a solar-powered pickup at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

What happened

EdisonFuture’s EF1-T concept pickup resembles the Cybertruck’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a vehicle that has not yet been launched on the market; the EF1-T is expected to hit the market in 2025 and will be available in three versions.

According to the company, the pickup should have a range of 550 kilometers, acceleration from 0 to 110 kilometers per hour in 6.5 seconds, a towing capacity of 3,400 kilograms and a base length of almost 2. meters.

Because it is important

A number of electric vehicle companies including Tesla, Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) e Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) have been working to bring their electric pickups to market.

Tesla revealed the first version of its highly anticipated Cybertruck in November 2019; CEO Elon Musk said in October that production of the Cybertruck will not begin until 2022 and that full development will likely not take place until 2023.

Price movement

SPI Energy stock closed in the red 12.02% at $ 6 per share on Friday.