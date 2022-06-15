Edith González: Her daughter Constanza sings to her at her grave (VIDEO)

On the third anniversary of the death of Edith Gonzalez, her daughter, Constanza, accompanied by her uncle, who is her guardian until she turns 18, visits the cemetery and sings to her to his late mother, guitar in hand, at her grave.

This is how he recorded it exclusively ‘Despierta América’, who from afar took the images of the only daughter of Edith Gonzálezwho, among the tombs, could be seen sitting in front of her mother’s tombstone singing and playing the guitar.

“It’s her genes, the same when she was stopping breathing, my daughter and Constanza accompanied her with their music”he told him on the way out Víctor Manuel González, brother of the actress, to the Univision morning show.

Víctor Manuel was the one who became Constanza’s tutor when Edith González passed awayafter a long battle against cancer, and where the young woman has lived since that fateful day.

The journalist asked Constanza’s uncle what the young woman had interpreted, who has a great vein of artist, as her mother was, but perhaps more in music. “Very intimate songs that he sang to her when he died in the hospital (Edith), others that Edith liked, and others that she liked“.

Three years after Edith’s death, ‘Despierta América’ asked her about the foundation in honor of the actress and for whom she worked so hard in the last years of her life:

“Now that he is of legal age we are going to give him the news, but yes the idea is valid, we are seeing details, and we are waiting for him to come of age, and we are all in the same circumstance and nothing that is legally behind or Go ahead,” Gonzalez explained.

Let’s remember that Edith González was diagnosed with papillary serous carcinoma, stage IV, terminal stage, in 2016. For 3 years and having as phrase: “I decide: cancer will not control me, whatever the result”the actress exhausted all possible resources to save her life.

Nevertheless, On June 13, 2019, at the age of 54, Edith González passed awayleaving her legacy to her then-husband Lawrence Lazowho has already rebuilt his life, and the reason for his battle: his daughter Constanceproduct of the hidden romance he had with the Mexican senator santiago creel.

SEE HERE THE IMAGES OF CONSTANZA SINGING AT HER MOTHER’S TOMB:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•Edith González: Her last words

• This is the dangerous ovarian cancer that Edith González suffered

•Lorenzo Lazo remembers Edith González three years after her death with an emotional photograph