Edition Holding, new Benetton top management: Alessandro president, Laghi ad

TREVISO – Holding Edition, the financial holding controlled by the Benetton family, has launched the new governance: Alessandro Benetton was appointed president, Enrico Laghi will be the CEO. The Edition announces after the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Edizione Srl unanimously approved the transformation of the company into a Spa and the adoption of a new governance. The new statute aims to renew the commitment to the stability of the group, confirming the mission of Edizione as a pure holding company and the strategic nature of its investments in the subsidiaries. Atlantia Spa, Autogrill Spa and Benetton Group Srl

The new rules

The new governance rules, the note reads, provide for a five-year lock-up period and methods and mechanisms, including pre-emptive ones, in line with the best practice of family holding companies, which allow for the preservation of the unity of the control of Edizione. headed by the Benetton family in generational transitions. In particular, the new by-laws provide for the appointment of a board of directors made up of four directors directly representing the Benetton family and up to five independent directors with a high professional profile, one of whom will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Advice

In the ordinary session, the Shareholders’ Meeting set the number of directors at nine; identified the members of the family who will be part of the Board representing the four family branches in the persons of Alessandro Benetton, Carlo Bertagnin Benetton, Christian Benetton and Ermanno Boffa; appointed Alessandro Benetton as the Chairman of Edizione, and appointed Enrico Laghi as Chief Executive Officer. The selection process for the other four independent directors will be completed by January.