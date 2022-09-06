Editorial mood. In the shower with Neymar

The shower should be a place of total decompression, where you switch to “airplane” mode, where you put the world on mute, where only the background noise of the radio or the rattling of the drops against the glass should punctuate passing time.

All of this is not always possible, because the little one can no longer find her blue leggings, “the only one” that suits her, because the big one looks everywhere for the toothpaste which is nevertheless in its place, or else because someone turned on the tap in the kitchen and suddenly there is no hot water in the bathroom. It’s crazy how the mistakes of a plumber can weigh down a day.

And then there is the choice of shower gel. Yes, shower gel, an essential product whose impact on morale or the smooth running of a Monday back to school should never be underestimated, especially when you have spent the night in the family home, for convenience, because the office is closer.

Until now, the brand of the various hygiene products displayed on the display had remained vague, invisible, secondary. And then the name of “Neymar Jr”, inscribed on the bottle like one flocks a jersey, appeared, all of a sudden, with a raw, blinding light, like the flashy advertising screens of Times Square Where Piccadilly Circus. A vulgar shower gel, however, without particular flavor, without real interest either, just sold by a well-known and recognized hygiene and cosmetics care house, which happens to be one of the major commercial partners of Paris Saint-Germain for soon ten years.

And so here I find myself one fine morning taking my shower with Neymar, in the bathroom of my childhood, while my father has always hated these little peroxide starlets, wimps nodding at the slightest tackle, symbols of a coarse individualism and incompatible with what makes the essence of football: the team, the collective.

Perhaps he does not know that the Brazilian striker of PSG is making his most successful start to the season in the five years he has been playing the dance floors – the lawns, sorry – of the French championship. In six Ligue 1 matches, “Ney” already has 7 goals and 6 assists, which shows that he is thinking of both himself and others this year.

The great debut of the Parisian club in the Champions League, this Tuesday (9 p.m.) against Juventus Turin, the only competition that really matters in this part of the football stratosphere, will say more about this supposed metamorphosis of PSG in general and of Neymar. especially. But since my shower with him, believe it or not, I consider him cleared of all suspicion.