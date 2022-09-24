Editorial Playlist #202

Here is the weekend playlist, in which the editorial staff of Rolling Stone France looks back on his favorites and discoveries of the week!

The weekend playlist can also be streamed!

Tommy Ashby – A Beautiful Day

Tommy Ashby, Scottish folk artist, has just released “A Beautiful Day”, his new single, carried by woody tones and a light vocal line, proof that beauty can be found on a rainy autumn day .

Shaggy Dogs – Sweet Baby Mine

Here is “Sweet Baby Mine”, the new single from the French group Shaggy Dogs, present on their latest EP, entitled “Sorry For The Delay”. A haunting mid-tempo with an irresistible bluesy voice.

Eric Steckel – Tennessee

This Friday, September 23, guitarist Eric Steckel’s new EP, The Steakhouse Sessions: Vol.1, was released. Here is the rhythmic and catchy “Tennessee”.

Hermanos Gutiérrez – Los Chicos Tristes

Before the album release El Bueno Y El Malo,, October 28, Here is “Los Chicos Tristes”, by the duo Hermanos Gutiérrez. They make their guitars cry with deep and magical melodies.

The Tallest Man On Earth – Lost Highway

Still in its series of covers, The Tallest Man On Earth tackles Leon Payne’s “Lost Highway” here. A scent of modernity refreshes this cult piece from the 1940s, contrasting with the artist’s singing, echoing deliciously retro.

Cory Marks – Burn It Up

Cory Marks unveils ‘Burn It Up’, a powerful new hard rock anthem, which features on the soundtrack of The Retaliators, a metal-themed soundtrack thriller. Take advantage of its chorus to resume at the top of your lungs.

Lehmanns Brothers – Rain (Alhambra Studios Live Session)

Here is “Rain”, the new single from Lehmanns Brothers, who mix jazz, funk and afrobeat. To be found in The Youngling vol.2, their next EP announced on November 18th.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice V

Check out the funky new single “Ice V” from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. This track is on the album Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, scheduled for October 7. It will be followed by two other albums: Laminated Denim on the 12th and Changes the 28th. Something to spoil fans of this multi-faceted project.

Claire days – Claire You Don’t Want to Be Saved

Claire days presents her majestic new single entitled “Claire You Don’t Want to Be Saved”, in which we find a beautiful ambient pop. To be found in his next album, Emotional Territory, scheduled for October 28.

Ray Remington – Cry Me A River

Here is “Cry Me A River”, present on Wyoming, the debut studio album by Ray Remington. A real catchy and finely composed folk pearl.

Matthew David