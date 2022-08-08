EDITORIAL POSITION – Washington Post calls for intervention in Haiti

Just when the Dominican Republic was marching for the international community to seek a solution to the problem of Haiti in Haiti, the American newspaper Washington Post editorialized the cruel reality that the poorest country in the hemisphere is experiencing, the indifference and few actions of organizations such as the UN and the OAS, as well as the deportations of Haitians from the United States and the arrival of contraband weapons.

The country is mired in a war between gangs, where people cannot work, food prices are rising and there is no hope of peace or stability, the newspaper reports.

The editorial states that “without strong international intervention, the country’s suffering will deepen. To ignore that reality is to be complicit in the world’s contempt for Haiti’s anguish.”

Below, we reproduce verbatim the editorial of Saturday, August 6, from the Washington Post:

As Haiti sinks deeper into pandemonium, with much of the capital seized by gunfire and gang warfare, it has received recent deliveries from the United States of two staples that can only contribute to its downfall: weapons and deportees. Those exports, one smuggled, the other open, are the latest symptom of the world’s callous indifference and moral shortsightedness toward the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti has no functional government, no democracy, no peace, and no hope. And the response of the international community is silence.

Last month, amid a spasm of gun violence that left hundreds dead, injured or missing in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, Haitian customs officials seized shipping containers they said contained 18 “weapons of war.” In addition to pistols. and 15,000 rounds of ammunition. According to Reuters, the items were shipped from the United States to the Episcopal Church of Haiti. The church denied any knowledge of the container, the contents of which were described on a shipping document as “Donated Goods, School Supplies, Dry Food.”

Days later, a deportation flight from Louisiana arrived in Port-au-Prince, the 120th plane to arrive in Haiti this year. Few Haitian deportees have the opportunity to apply for asylum in the United States. Since the Biden administration took office, it has sent at least 26,000 Haitian immigrants to their home country, where life has been upended since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last summer. According to advocacy groups, about a fifth of those deported have been children; hundreds were babies under 2 years old. The United States is not alone in its carelessness. The Organization of American States, whose stated mission is to prevent conflict and promote stability, has done little in Haiti beyond issuing lukewarm statements of concern. The UN Security Council recently extended the operations of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti for one year, a move that went unnoticed by most Haitians and for good reason: it has been completely ineffective.

The UN World Food Program has been routing food deliveries to the country by sea, to better prevent its trucks from being looted by gangs. Jean-Martin Bauer, WFP Haiti director, acknowledged that gang violence means “people can’t work, people can’t sell their products.” Food prices have soared by more than 50 percent over the past year, a devastating number in a country where the WFP estimates that nearly half the population of 11 million needs immediate food assistance.

Not surprisingly, since last October, the US Coast Guard has intercepted more than 6,100 Haitians trying to reach the United States by sea, a huge increase from recent years.

It is time to reassess the convenient pity, expressed by diplomats, advocates, and activists, that Haiti should be left to find a “Haitian-led solution.” The truth is that a “Haitian-led solution” is a pipe dream, and without strong international intervention, the country’s suffering will deepen. To ignore that reality is to be complicit in the world’s contempt for Haiti’s anguish.