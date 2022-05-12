[Editorial] Revolutionary Innovation for Health and Wellness Enthusiasts – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia

For years, health technology prioritized consistent exercise, breaking personal records, and meeting daily fitness goals. In recent years, we have seen a distinctive cultural shift in the way users approach health: people are redefining the norms in this space and approaching health with a more holistic mindset. It’s less about calories burned and pounds lost, and more about understanding your body – both physically and mentally – and prioritizing what’s most important to them, like healthy eating and ensuring a good night’s rest, as well as exercise goals.

With this in mind, we continue to build the Galaxy Watch experience, focusing on one of my highest priorities here at Samsung: providing comprehensive health solutions for our users. For years, we’ve worked to offer comprehensive features that give our users the tools they need to achieve their goals and lead a healthy lifestyle.

We are delighted that Samsung and Google are working together to meet this need with the new Health Connect solution, which was recently announced at Google I/O. Developers now have access to a single set of APIs that enable the creation of health and wellness experiences. With the new Health Connect API, users will have a comprehensive set of controls to manage their health and wellness data across apps.

Health Connect supports more than 50 types of data, such as exercise and sleep, as well as your vital signs, such as heart rate and blood pressure. To ensure users have complete control of their data, Health Connect provides centralized privacy controls that make it easy to give permissions to the apps they want to share data with on the device.

This is not just a proof of concept, we are working together with Google and other partners to realize the full benefits and potential of Health Connect. I am pleased to confirm that Samsung Health will also adopt Health Connect this year. With the permission of users, it will enable app developers to leverage the accurate and optimized data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health in their apps as well.

We can’t wait to see how developers use Health Connect to bring comprehensive and tangible health benefits to Galaxy users. This new service is a big step in enabling users to experience the benefits of holistic living.

It’s been a busy year for us on the Samsung Health R&D team, but finally being able to share what we’ve been working on is one of my favorite parts of my job. Of course, this is just a fraction of everything going on behind the scenes and we look forward to sharing future updates on software and hardware experiences as we continue to lead the industry with devices. wearables next generation. Until then, have a happy I/O!