Editorial – Season 2021/2022 – Lionel Messi in numbers in Ligue 1
Lionel Messi, 34-year-old striker, hasn’t had a great season. So what are his statistics in Ligue 1 this season? We go around and sometimes we compared with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé (30 and 23 years old).
0.21 – Goals per shot on target per game
Triplets – Messi is the first player to score two hat-tricks in a season.
50% – He offered half of his assists to Mbappé (11/22)
3.72 and 1.17 – Messi’s shots and shots on target per game this season
4 – Messi received 4 assists from Mbappé
8 – Messi has only made 8 fouls this season in Ligue 1
8 – Number of aerial duels played by La Pulga this season (75% success)
11 – Lionel Messi has hit the uprights 11 times, a record.
15 – Number of successful dribbles that resulted in a shot
18 – Messi has only made 18 crosses this season (86 for Mbappé and 32 for Neymar)
22.3% – Number of successful pressings by Messi over the season
27 – Rides that made it possible to enter the opposing 16m50 (Neymar 21 and Mbappé 90)
27 mins – Messi was only on the bench for 27 minutes in Ligue 1 (21 minutes for Mbappé / 0 for Neymar)
31.5% – Percentage of shots on target (28/89)
38 – Messi has caused 38 fouls this season (58 for Mbappé and 74 for Neymar)
45 – La Pulga have made the most passes before a shot this season (45), 7 have turned into a goal (Neymar is at 8).
113 – Rides that made it possible to enter the last third of the field (Mbappé 111 and Neymar 84)
153 – Messi has the best minutes played to assists ratio, with one assist every 153 minutes. Mbappé is one pass every 159 minutes in Ligue 1.