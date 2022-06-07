Editorial – Season 2021/2022 – Lionel Messi in numbers in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi, 34-year-old striker, hasn’t had a great season. So what are his statistics in Ligue 1 this season? We go around and sometimes we compared with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé (30 and 23 years old).

0.21 – Goals per shot on target per game

Triplets – Messi is the first player to score two hat-tricks in a season.

50% – He offered half of his assists to Mbappé (11/22)

3.72 and 1.17 – Messi’s shots and shots on target per game this season

4 – Messi received 4 assists from Mbappé

8 – Messi has only made 8 fouls this season in Ligue 1

8 – Number of aerial duels played by La Pulga this season (75% success)

11 – Lionel Messi has hit the uprights 11 times, a record.

15 – Number of successful dribbles that resulted in a shot

18 – Messi has only made 18 crosses this season (86 for Mbappé and 32 for Neymar)

22.3% – Number of successful pressings by Messi over the season

27 – Rides that made it possible to enter the opposing 16m50 (Neymar 21 and Mbappé 90)

27 mins – Messi was only on the bench for 27 minutes in Ligue 1 (21 minutes for Mbappé / 0 for Neymar)

31.5% – Percentage of shots on target (28/89)

38 – Messi has caused 38 fouls this season (58 for Mbappé and 74 for Neymar)

45 – La Pulga have made the most passes before a shot this season (45), 7 have turned into a goal (Neymar is at 8).

113 – Rides that made it possible to enter the last third of the field (Mbappé 111 and Neymar 84)

153 – Messi has the best minutes played to assists ratio, with one assist every 153 minutes. Mbappé is one pass every 159 minutes in Ligue 1.







