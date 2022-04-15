Editorial Value-Based Medicine – Health Management and Economics

This editorial is a work carried out in the postgraduate classroom of the Isalud University, where testimonies from the students were collected. What is value and to whom are we giving it? How important is this concept? Understanding what is meant when the term “value” is used in the literature is absolutely key to being able to apply the recommendations or evidence shown. This would mean that we would have to provide the care that the patient only needs, and then we would have to be able to administer this treatment in a reliable way.

What is value-based medicine. It was Michael Porter who in 2006 introduced the concept of Value-Based Medicine, which is a process based on clinical guidelines, cost effectiveness, and continuity of care to achieve relevant results for the patient and the community. With patient value as the overarching goal, value-based health care emphasizes systematic measurement of results and costs, performance and allocation.

Value-based medicine is a concept that guides healthcare practice towards activities that generate the best possible health outcomes, that are relevant for patients and for each unit of expenditure generated by that practice. Value-based medicine is a process based on clinical guidelines, on cost-effectiveness analysis, on providing continuity of care, on offering relevant results for the patient and the community.

The concept is based on guiding care practice towards those activities that generate the best possible health results., that are relevant to the patient and for each unit of expenditure produced. Not only the results are important, but the performance, quality and safety. These results have nothing to do with the number of procedures performed, the laboratory results obtained, or the user’s immediate satisfaction with the care received. Conversely, The concept of value implies health results (which are important to users), where the degree of health and functionality gained by the patient is considered, after the total completion of the treatment.

Value-based health care is defined as the health outcomes achieved by the user in relation to the money invested.

In value-based medicine, information systems emphasize what you get, not what you do. It is a health care delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on the health outcomes of patients. So providers are rewarded for helping patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic disease, and live healthier lives by providing evidence-based care.

For example, in a patient with shoulder surgery, the health outcomes to be evaluated would be focused on the recovery of mobility and independence in daily life, pain management and the absence of complications and/or re-interventions that worsen their condition. health status and quality of life, among others.

Providers work with patients to determine a treatment plan and then measure clinical outcomes over the course of the patient’s treatment.

The management of diagnostic and treatment resources must be based on patient knowledge, advances in medicine, the cost effectiveness of the resources used, based on access to independent, safe, and timely knowledge, applied personalized to patients. patients with shared decision making, generating value or significance for the patient, the profession, the hospital and the health system.

The benefits of a values-based health system extend to patients, providers, payers, society as a whole:

Patients spend less money to achieve better health. Managing a chronic disease or condition such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD or obesity can be costly and time consuming for patients. Values-based models of care focus on helping patients recover from illness and injury more quickly and prevent chronic disease in the first place. As a result, patients make fewer doctor visits, medical tests and procedures, and spend less money on prescription drugs as both short- and long-term health improve. Providers achieve greater effectiveness and greater patient satisfaction and more efficient care. Payers have better cost control and risk reduction. The society better general health and reduction of health expenses. Less money is spent helping people manage chronic illnesses and costly hospitalizations and medical emergencies

Value-based health care emphasizes the systematic measurement of outcomes and costs, the restructuring of provider organizations, and the transition to co-payments. It is quality-oriented since providers are encouraged to provide better services, proactive and preventive care, computerization, database improvements.

Just as for epidemiology the unit of study, for clinical management medicine must be centered on value, which has people as the basic unit of measurement.

The program encourages hospitals to improve the quality and safety of acute hospital care for all patients by:

Eliminate or reduce adverse events (medical care errors that cause harm to the patient)

Adopt evidence-based standards and protocols of care that provide the best outcomes for the majority of patients

Change hospital processes to create better patient care experiences

Increase the transparency of care for consumers

Recognize hospitals that provide high-quality care at a lower cost

Value-based payment fosters and encourages the integration of care services, emphasizing the commitment of professionals to promote cost-effective innovation and obtain better results

In the midst of a highly fragmented health system where services are based on volume and productivity, the benefits of this model provide a social benefit since they significantly reduce costs, inefficiencies and are based on the best available evidence.