Edna Mahan | United States | Two women in prison get pregnant by another transgender inmate | New Jersey | WORLD

Two inmates serving time at Edna Mahan Jail, New Jersey’s only state prison for women, in USAbecame pregnant after having sex with a transgender inmate, according to a report released by authorities.

According to the Department of Corrections (DOC) of the state of New Jerseythe prisoners had “consensual sexual relations with another incarcerated person.”

At the moment, the authorities have stated that the case is being investigated and no details have been provided on the progress of said pregnancies.

“While DOC cannot comment on specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of those in its custody” declared Dan Sperrazza, executive director of external affairs of the DOC to the media ‘NJ Advance Media’.

According to the ‘New York Post’, this penitentiary center houses about 800 inmates, among whom there are 27 transgender women.

New Jersey approved since last year a policy so that prisoners are housed in penitentiary centers according to their gender identity.