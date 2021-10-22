Edoardo from Cecile on the sets of Sky and Netflix dreaming of Jack Nicholson

CHICKPEAS FLOUR PIE. Nice and polite, Edoardo Tarantini dreams of being an actor. He successfully attends the third classical high school at Enrico Fermi, is full of friends and lives between Cecina, his city, and Rome, where he is the protagonist on the sets. Born in 2006, he turned 15 in August and wants to dedicate his life to television and cinema. “New School”, “Whatsanna” and “Rudy On Tour” are some of the series that have seen him protagonist. He does not lack the property of language and interests, thanks to the readings that accompany him almost every day, and not even the ability to interpret multiple roles, because he tries to learn from everyone to improve himself. «I started by chance – he remembers – when I was a child, watching TV and rehearsing the scenes. An opportunity came shortly after, when an acting teacher from Rome asked my mom if I could try. The first short film was born like this: “Ekop”, this is the title, told the story of a family that loses a child, which I played every time I came back to the father’s mind. Yes, then came advertising, for Enel and the Barbapapa machine, built to produce cotton candy and popcorn ».

Until the moment he found himself next to one of the myths of the big screen: Christopher Lambert in the movie “The Broken Key”, for a small part. Of course, with “New School”, the best series of the year for children broadcast by Sky and Netflix and lived as a protagonist, the professional path has been enriched. Like his baggage of knowledge, essential to face new situations always inspired by his myth: Jack Nicholson. «I like it a lot – he says -, but also in Italy there is no shortage of good professionals such as Alessandro Gassman And Paola Cortellesi. Since I like to deal with scenarios that I do not know, I would be interested in working in a horror film, to understand some mechanisms, because I believe that you learn more on stage than in any acting school. I never think of just one genre, at least today, but if I really had to choose, I would focus on the comic and the dramatic ». With “Rudy On Tour”, born from the collaboration with the Italian Space Agency, the protagonist of this story even allowed himself a vacation on Mars, with the aim of the producers to explain the mysteries of the cosmos to those who follow the episodes. “I have fun and I’m happy – he continues – because my idea is to transmit and give emotions to people”. And at school? It is not easy to carve out time between permits, travels and attendance in front of the cameras. The difference is the high grades at school and the ability to concentrate in the evening before dinner at the hotel, after filming between Cinecittà and the Tiburtina Studios. «My classmates help me – he concludes – and by consulting the electronic register I remain even. The University? I think about medicine, but then I want to be a film and TV actor. I read a lot, in these days I started “The name of the rose”, and on Saturday evening I go out with my friends from Cecina. Without forgetting the sport: I practiced acrobatic gymnastics and now I will try water polo. The sets are a fantastic experience, because they teach how to relate to people and take responsibility ». Within the year, it will start shooting again.

