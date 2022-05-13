Edson Álvarez and a stone in his path: the obstacle that would prevent the Mexican from reaching Manchester United

The season in Europe is very close to ending and some Mexican soccer players were protagonists in their teams. But one of those who stood out the most in his club was Edson Alvarez. “Machin” comes from staying Eredivisie champion with Ajax Amsterdam and as a prize he would have a possible jump to a big team from the Old Continent like the Man Utd. However, this transaction has a huge bump in the middle.

A few months ago, the palpable possibility for the Mexican to arrive to Manchester United. With the announcement that Erik Ten Hag will be the coach of the English team, the doors were opened wide for the arrival of the Aztec. This was one of the first steps that had to happen for the “Machín” saw his signing more strongly.

However, in recent days a new obstacle has arisen in the transaction of the Aztec. Edson Álvarez is not the only player that the club wants in his position. The other candidate is also to the liking of the coach and he already knows what it’s like to play in a club with great demands like the FC Barcelona.

The bump in the road of Edson Álvarez

What seemed like an imminent transfer now begins to get complicated. Erik Ten Hag would trade one pupil for another on his list of options. Reports indicate that Manchester United would be behind the record of Frankie de Jongformer player of Ajax Amsterdam and who was also managed by Ten Hag. The Dutch footballer has lost space in Xavi Hernández’s scheme and the option of his departure has been handled very strongly.

However, in case negotiations with Frankie go awry, the second option would continue to be Edson Álvarez. But this time it depends on the Spanish team making the “Red” board angry and the Dutchman being offered to another team. It is worth remembering that the “Machín” has a contract with Ajax until 2026 and is valued at $23 million dollarsapproximately.

