Edson Álvarez could reach a European Giant thanks to his technical director

Monday, April 11, 2022

The continuity of Ralf Rannick as technical director of Man Utd is in question because he has not managed to lift the team, so the English press begins to uncover several names of his possible substitutes for the next season of the Premier Leaguebeing Erik ten Hagcurrent coach of Ajaxone of them.

Even several media assure that he is the main candidate of the directive of the ‘Red Devils’ to get to the bench. In the event that the negotiations prosper, he could take the youth squad from America club, Edson Alvarezbecause the Dutch would seek to renew the midfield after the possible departure of Paul Pogba.

In the current European football campaign, the Mexican midfielder has seen action in 34 games as a starter in all the competitions in which the Ajax team has participated, with a precision in his passes of 91 percent, so that he is one of the key men in the scheme of the strategist of 52 years of age.

Edson Álvarez would not be the only one who would emigrate to the Red Devils

It is worth mentioning that not only Edson Álvarez would arrive at Manchester United in the summer after the incorporation of the Dutchman, as he would also: sebastien haller, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber Y Mohamed Ihattarenthough it’s likely to go away Cristiano Ronaldowho has not felt comfortable since returning to Old Trafford.

Source link

