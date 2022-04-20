Edson Álvarez, in the sights of Manchester United: it’s a bargain

Sports

Mexico City /

The name of Edson Alvarez seems to be in the crosshairs Man Utd, according to the British newspaper The Mirror. And it is that the imminent arrival of Erik ten Haag (current DT of Ajax) to the team of the premier leagueI would be opening the door to the Mexican.

The newspaper details that the Manchester United manager is willing to take the players who Erik ten Haag request, because they urgently need to lift the club, especially since in this campaign they will be left without titles.

And it is right there where the name of Edson Alvarezbecause they detail that the Mexican fulfills a position that the team needs to reinforce for the next campaign.

Manchester United needs a defensive midfielder and luckily, Edson Álvarez is it. Usually deployed to the back as a lying midfielder, the 24-year-old has 56 appearances for Mexico and recently helped qualify them for the World Cup.

Averaging one dribble per Eredivisie game and with a completion rate of 86.3%, which amounts to 93.29% in the Champions League. Definitely fits the bill when it comes to what United lack, he’s only valued at €18msa potential bargain”mentions the British newspaper.

more compliments

For its part, the Daily Star newspaper also referred in its publication to the possibility that Edson Alvarez let the Ajax this summer to sign with him Man Utd.

“There is also a possibility that center back Jurrien Timber and midfielder Edson Álvarez will switch from Ajax to United. Álvarez, a defensive midfielder, has handled the midfield very well and with Nemanja Matic announcing out of the blue that she’s leaving in the summer, Tin Hag can arrive in Manchester with a replacement more than ready before the demands that the Red Devils may request, which they will be able to overcome without problems due to the quality shown”.

