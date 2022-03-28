Edson Álvarez reveals ‘anger’ in the TRI locker room in Honduras

The Mexican team got three gold points from his visit to Honduras on the penultimate date of the Octagonal in the World Cup Qualifiers and has a foot and a half in Qatar 2022, although the operation of those directed is far from being what the fans and the players themselves expect, he himself confessed Edson Alvarez.

El Machín scored the only goal of the TRI on his visit to Honduras and did not hide his happiness at being so close to signing a direct ticket to the World Cup, accepting that they have a lot to improve, in addition to revealing that there was an intense talk at half time of this match, because there was a lot of annoyance due to the draw goalless

“I feel happy. Who wouldn’t like to be in a World Cup? Obviously, form can always be improved, but it’s a feeling of happiness, more so because I was able to score the goal. These are three very important points,” EL Mchín said in an interview with TUDN.

Álvarez revealed that in the locker room, the TRI players had a trap and spoke loudly to change their attitude in the second half, managing to ‘bring out the caste’ and take the three points that have Mexico as a virtual World Cup qualifier .

“There was annoyance at half time, among all of us, in a good way, because we had to press harder, we had to get the result, we were doing well, but it wasn’t enough. All those who come with enough experience to manage this type of match are where they are for a reason, but I always try to talk to them, to tell them not to lose concentration, ”he confessed.

The TRI will play against El Salvador next Wednesday at the Azteca Stadium, a venue where the TRI has achieved 3 wins and 3 draws in this Octagonal, so the Machín hopes that the fans turn to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula and support with everything to close with a victory that could lead the TRI to be seeded in the World Cup Draw, this if combined with other results from other teams in the world.

“Yes, they are three valuable points that can position us a little better, at home, with our family, with our people, we hope to close with the three points to be calmer”, he sentenced.