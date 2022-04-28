Edson Puch, a star in Mexico and Chile, retired after being attacked

Midtime Editorial

Edson Puch He has decided to hang up his boots. The Chilean soccer player, who was figure in Liga MX in clubs like Necaxa, Pachuca Y Queretarosuddenly announced his retirement from professional football because were victims of an assault by fans of Iquique Sports.

The 36-year-old Andean soccer player announced the news on his social networks, where reported that the assault suffered was witnessed by his eight-year-old daughterso “for mental health” he decided to end his sports career.

“Throughout my career I had never experienced a situation like the one I am experiencing at present, so it seems to me necessary to clarify certain aspects. Together with my partner we were attacked by a group of peoplewho entered our training place without any authorization, which was witnessed by my daughter Gianella, only 8 years old.

“The rumors about my abandonment due to the results obtained lately are totally false, as is the defamation that the dressing room is broken. For me, it is very unfortunate to end my career in this way.but for the mental health of my daughters, who are the ones who really suffer with comments and slander that are totally false, I put an end to this“wrote the footballer.

Sports Iquique gives its position

After the publication of Edson Puch in their social networks, Iquique Sportswhich currently plays in the Primera B (Chilean Second Division) gave his position on what happened with the champion of America with Chile in 2016first lamenting the withdrawal of the Andean and later rejecting the acts of violence he suffered.

“Club Deportes Iquique informs its fans, the media and public opinion that the player Edson Puch Cortes formally submitted his voluntary resignation to be part of the professional staff by letter to our institution.

“Regarding the complaint that the player makes about the invasion of fans, The club communicates that it rejects all kinds of acts of violence and that all the background of what happened has already been collectedmaking them available to Estadio Seguro,” the club published in a statement.