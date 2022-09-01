Eduardo del Llano considers that the Cuban Police deals few blows: ‘It should have repressed much more violently’

Cuban director and screenwriter Eduardo del Llano managed to overcome the level of rejection that his person generates among users of social networks when he believes that the Island Police should be more repressivein an audio released by the influencer Luis Dener on his Facebook page.

“In my opinion, Too few blows have been given by the Cuban Police. It would have to be much more repressive, much moreDel Llano said in a voice message to a person, who was allegedly the one who sent it to Dener.

“And if this were a real dictatorship, as you say, as it was in Chile, as it was in Argentina, as it was in Brazil, there would already be 30 or 40 dead with ants in their mouths and 60 people being tortured right now,” he compared the filmmaker

Del Llano, who in 2021, in a live broadcast on his social networks, had denied the existence of police repression in Cuba and stated that he “would like to see a video of the Police beating someone”now went further by describing the actions of the police forces as cowardly, which, in his opinion, would have to repress with more violence.

“The police have acted very cowardly. I should have repressed much more violently“, he emphasized.

“Until now, what I have seen is the police retreating and a group of maniacs throwing stones,” he said, presumably in reference to the videos that have circulated on social networks about the protests that took place in Nuevitas for two consecutive nights. Some of these images show police troops, sent to repress the demonstrators, recoiling from the stones thrown by the residents.

During these protests, the Police beat three Cuban girlsas they recounted in a video released Cubans around the World. Del Llano stated in the audio that hitting minors is wrong, but he did not mention the fact directly.

“If there have been one or two cases where it has hit a child, that is wrong, but that does not describe all of the Police,” he said.

“This for me is a war and I am on the side of the system until the last consequences“said Del Llano, who already in September 2020 had expressed his support for “what you call ‘the tyranny’ and ‘the bloody Castro dictatorship’, in a post he published on Facebook.

Although at that time, Del Llano assured that his was not “unconditional support”, because he was not “militant”, two years later, that support seems to have escalated to unconditional, judging by the words he said in the message, before sending his interlocutor “a little to hell”.

The audio disclosed by Dener on his page has been reproduced 49,000 times and accumulates, until the time of writing this note, almost 900 comments that, in their vast majority, express contempt and disgust for the Cuban film director.

“He is on the side of the system, so he is an enemy of us, the people,” said Reinier Villegas. “Eduardo del Ano” was baptized by Seriocha El Limonero. “Llana has the soul and conscience of this despicable being,” wrote Charlie Echeverría Arencibia.

In a post posted on his own Facebook page, Del Llano, who at the beginning of 2021 had announced his withdrawal from this social network, mocked the Nuevitas protesterswho demanded the restoration of electricity service, an end to shortages and freedom, and also shouted “Díaz-Canel, singao”, and, to a lesser extent, asked for freedom for political prisoners.

“I propose to condense the clamor of the demonstrators in the following sentences”, Del Llano wrote: “Freedom for hunger and light for singaos!”; “Down with the shortage of political prisoners!”; “We don’t want MLC but LGBT!”; “Animals united will never be defeated!”

“Sometimes irony becomes mockery and little decency”; “Write the next album for Buena Fe and have Arnaldo and his Taliban produce it, it would be a perfect anti-hit”; “Every time worse, your muse left you”, are some of the more than 250 comments that the text of him has received.