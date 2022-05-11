Eduardo Fentanes will continue as technical director of Santos Laguna

This Tuesday morning, through a statement, Santos Laguna reported that the technical director Eduardo Fentanes will continue his process at the head of the first team for the Apertura 2022 tournament.

It was also detailed that its coaching staff will be made up of assistants Omar Tapia, Rafael Figueroa and Hugo Colace, as well as two more members, Nicolás Maidana, who will serve as physical trainer, and Manuel Corona as goalkeeping coach.

maidana, has 12 years of sports experience with participation in teams such as Defensor Sporting, Nacional de Montevideo, and Udinese de Italia as his most recent stage. He has a track record in tournaments such as Serie A, Copa Italia, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Uruguayan Championship.

colace For his part, he had a stint in different countries as a soccer player and after concluding his professional career, he was coordinator of the youth categories of Bangor City in Wales and later, he assumed the technical direction of the first team.

Fentanes was appointed interim coach after the dismissal of the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha, with whom Santos had a lousy start to the Clausura 2022 tournament, where he did not win a single match in the first 6 games of Liga MX.

Now, the coach from Veracruz will be able to extend his experience of just 11 games in the First Division, of which he managed to win five, draw and lose three.

However, Fentanes and his team did not do their job this first half of the year, as they could not aspire to a place in the playoffs after being left without the possibility of playoffs.

In the next few days, it will be announced who will follow or who will join the team that Lalo Fentanes will begin to build from the preseason.

alphabet soup