Eduardo Noriega, the Spanish actor who records in La Antigua

The Spanish actor, Eduardo Noriega, makes some films in Antigua Guatemala. Actress Amber Heard will participate in this film.

OTHER NEWS: This is the place where Will Smith is staying in Guatemala

Spanish actor Eduardo Noriega, It’s been several days visit in Antigua Guatemala, as he has shown on his social networks. The actor enjoys his stay while making recordings for the film “In The Fire”, where he will also share credits with Amber Heard (Aquaman).

Noriega has posted several photos on his Twitter account. instagram and in these it is evident that some recordings are made in Antigua Guatemala. Although he has not shared more information, he has been enthusiastic about the spectacular landscapes that he has managed to see.

In one of the snapshots, he highlighted in the description: “Today in the morning, on the way to the set. “In The Fire”, Antigua, Guatemala. Volcán de Fuego”. While in another image you can see him in action next to a horse.

The movie “In the fire”

The film is based on a supernatural thriller from the 19th century era. Noriega will give life to the character of Don Márquez. in the plot, heard It will be the one who plays the role of a psychiatrist who will provide professional help after having suffered a great loss.

Noriega has managed to position himself as one of the most recognized actors in Spain with his outstanding participation in productions such as: Open your eyes, The Wolf, Che Guevara, The Last Challenge, among others.