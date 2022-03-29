Eduardo Vigil and Enrico Dueñas, news from El Salvador against Mexico

The Salvadoran coach, Hugo Perezsummoned in the last hours the attacking midfielder of the Dutch Vitesse, Enrico Duenas Hernandezas well as the central defender of Luis Ángel Firpo, Edward Vigil to be part of the delegation of the senior national team that will travel this Tuesday morning to Mexico City to face the last game of the CONCACAF octagonal final against host Mexico on the 30th of this month, to be held this Wednesday at the Azteca stadium starting at 7:05 at night.

Dueñas could not be present in the commitments against Jamaica and Costa Rica because he tested positive for COVID-19, prior to making his trip from the Netherlands to El Salvador in this March FIFA window and according to statements by the national team doctor, Heriberto Guerrero,Enrico has arrived in perfect condition, he has not shown any sequelae of the disease because he did not have them since he was asymptomatic”, he highlighted.

While Vigil from Miguel responded today to coach Pérez’s call to join the blue and white squad after the injury suffered the previous Sunday by central defender Roberto Carlos Domínguez in his right leg when barely nine minutes of play had elapsed.

Domínguez underwent an MRI this afternoon to determine the seriousness of his injury and the consequences of his muscular ailment will be known at the end of the afternoon.

“At the moment we are waiting for the results of the MRI and to really know the magnitude of his injury to start his treatment.”, explained Guerrero, who also confirmed that the group underwent PCR tests this morning prior to tomorrow’s trip to Mexico.

The squad did gym work this morning at the FESFUT complex and a large part of the players traveled this afternoon to the beach as part of their integration and looking for a distraction before the qualifying game against the Mexicans; the rest of the players stayed at the Villa Selecta, home of the national team.

The national team will leave early Tuesday morning for the International Airport in order to take the flight that will take them to Mexico City at 10 am.