Eduardo Yáñez confesses that he was a victim of abuse on “countless occasions”

the mexican actor Eduardo Yanez He was also harmed by the abuse, although he did not specify the type of excess he suffered, he did make it clear that he has also been victim of abuse on “countless occasions”.

The confession was made when commenting on the notorious case of the actress sasha sokol and the producer Louis of Llanowhich has shocked all of Mexico and realizes that Sasha had a love affair with the famous producer when she was a minor and belonged to the Timbiriche group, which Luis de Llano directed.

The controversial actor stated that he is not interested in telling people about this situation and prefers to solve this type of problem himself.

He explained that he prefers not to mention more about it since at the moment he is there it does not make much sense, “so I would not like many people outside my life to find out about something, so I would not speak for any reason.”

However, Yáñez approves that artists can express all kinds of abuses, as has happened since Sasha Sokol publicly denounced Luis de Llano, according to him, thanks to the social openness that has been generated in recent years with social movements. led by great women such as feminism or even some minorities such as the LGBT+ community.

The actor who currently plays the character of a woman in the movie “El uncle”which premieres on March 25, 2022 on Primevideo, exposed that these types of abuse occur in any circumstance where abusers (men or women) take advantage of their victims.

“I am not saying that only in the artistic world or the entertainment world is the only one that is exposed to this. It exists in hospitals, banks, industries, factories where women, or young people, or men are bait for other people who dedicate themselves to harassing and abusing others, it is not something exclusive to us”, he added.