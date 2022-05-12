Eduardo Yáñez responds to Lucía Méndez after pointing him out as the best kisser

Yesterday Lucia Mendez caused a stir in the press by revealing that during his television career the kisses you enjoyed the most were those of Eduardo Yanezwith whom he shared credits in the telenovela ‘Marielene’.

“Eduardo Yáñez kisses very well on television. I’m not telling you to do the ‘French kiss’, but he knows how to kiss very well, what is called the ‘hiccup kiss’, that’s what they called him before, so Eduardo Yáñez marks his kisses very well “he said at a conference.

These words reached the ears of the actor, who not only thanked the singer for her compliments, but also responded to her and in what way, because she assured us that she was left behind on this topic: “Thank you very much Lucía, you also kiss very well”he said in remarks for the Gossip No Like program.

He was also full of praise for Lucía, assuring that she is a great artist and an excellent friend: “She is a great friend, a person you can count on, super nice, a great actress, an excellent singer… a woman who has left her life on stage and whom I respect and love with all my heart”he added.

On other topics, Yáñez also spoke about his complicated relationship with the press and recognized that although he does not always react in the best way, the reporters do not help much either, so he considers that the artists should receive some training to face them: “There should be a course that we could take to deal with the press, because you are also very special and it is not so easy especially when trying to mess with one’s life”ended.