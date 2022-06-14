Eduardo Yáñez was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and fears losing his job

What a surprise we got when we found out that Eduardo Yanez61, is not having a good time, and in addition to the fact that in recent years he has not had as much work as he would like, a friend of the actor told us that unfortunately, Eduardo was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which which has him very worried, because although he is in his first stage, he fears that as he progresses, he will be unable to work:

-How is Edward?

“The truth is that this 2022 is very changed from how we have always known it, which is in a bad mood, very serious. Of course he continues to have his moments of anger, but there are more moments in which he seems more relieved, closer to people…”.

-In social networks we have seen him with a very good attitude…

“Yes, like a few twenties have fallen on him, despite the problems he has, both professionally and health-wise.”

-Because what you say?

“For starters, he hasn’t been doing well at work. Despite the fact that he has a 40-year career, enormous successes and that he is well loved by the public, he has only been given small roles”.

-It’s been a long time since we’ve seen him starring in a telenovela…

“Since 2015 (when he starred cheating love) had not given him the opportunity to star in a project, and just last year when he was going to star in the telenovela If they let us (new version of Woman’s look), could not do it”.

-Why?

“At that time they had to operate on some kidney stones, in addition to the fact that it was commented that he had some problems with production; and to top it off, that melodrama was a complete success in Mexico and the United States”.

-This year we saw it in the telenovela Warrior heart…

“That’s right, in the story he was the father of the protagonists, but they killed him in the first chapter.”

Do you know why he accepted that role?

“For friendship with the producer Salvador Mejía and above all for the money, although obviously they didn’t pay him much because he only did one chapter and some flashbacks; but hey, anything helps financially”.

-He also participated in the series My uncle, from Amazon Prime…

“There he played a transsexual, but it was a special participation, a character that appeared very little and was not paid much either.”

Well, yes, he has had a difficult time…

“It seems that they have not valued his career, because despite so many successes he had, now he has been doing castings for series and other projects.”

-And how did it go?

“As far as I know, they are about to solve if they accept it in some; In addition, they just invited him to participate in a film that will be called What father is my family, and I accept. I think that working would encourage him a lot now that he is going through an important moment of health ”.

-Did he get sick again?

“In the middle of last year it started with little tremors and things were falling, but he thought it was part of the stress; he tried to be calmer and started taking vitamins”.

Did the symptoms subside?

“No, his hand was still jumping and it felt weird.”

-He went to the doctor?

“Yes, with a neurologist; They did more studies and unfortunately he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

-How did you react?

“Obviously he got depressed, because there is no cure for this; At first he gained weight and took cortisone, however, as it was detected in his first stage, it is still very mild and the neurologist told him that with medication he could delay its progress and still have a good life for several years.

– So, is he already in treatment?

“Yes, although he has been extremely hermetic and has not wanted to give us details of the medications he is taking, but I know that he is also taking care of other factors.”

-As which?

“For many years he was an alcoholic and right now he can’t drink, and he has to take care of his diet.”

-It must be a very hard blow for him!…

“Yes, and he is worried about the progression of the disease and if he becomes unable to work and do activities of daily living.”

-So, it’s still light…

“It’s in stage one, where symptoms are mild and usually don’t interfere with daily activities; the tremor and movement difficulty are on one side of the body and there are changes in posture, gait and facial expressions”.

-The good thing is that it was detected in time…

“Exact. A few days ago he uploaded a video on his networks where at first you notice a certain tremor, but it is still almost imperceptible.

Who supports you right now?

“Sadly he is alone, he has no family. Five years ago she left his only son, Eduardo Jr., due to a series of problems they had, and two years ago his mother died, Eduardo fell into a deep depression. He doesn’t have a family, but yes, he has some friends and especially his personal assistant, who accompanies him all the time”.

– Do you think this will help him reconcile with his son?

“Eduardo is very stubborn and proud, and he doesn’t want to get close to him at all, but I hope he understands that now he needs him more than ever, because he is his only family.”

– Do you think Eduardo talks about his illness, publicly?

“He’s not going to deny it at all, he doesn’t like to look vulnerable, being such a strong man, and he thinks that it can harm him at work, which in itself is hardly given to him.”

-Hopefully soon you will have more opportunities and this will not be an impediment…

“What you are experiencing is very ugly and you have to have faith. I reiterate, his condition is very mild and he can continue doing his activities; he is a great actor and what he deserves most is work and receiving the affection of his audience”, he concluded.