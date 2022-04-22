Education monitors 48 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in public schools in the last two weeks

the secretary of Education, Eliezer Ramos Paresreported this morning that the agency he heads monitors 48 outbreaks of COVID-19 that have been reported in public schools around Puerto Rico in the last two weeks.

The official’s announcement comes after the agency announced that as of today, Thursday, the mandatory use of the mask will be required in school buildings, after a relaxation of that security measure.

“We are monitoring 48 outbreaks that have been reported in the last two weeks and we have not yet seen the effect of Easter”Ramos Parés indicated in a radio interview (WKAQ 580).

He noted, however, that the agency has not, so far, ordered a school to close due to any of the outbreaks under surveillance.

The secretary indicated that there are 105 outbreaks in the entire educational system, including preschools, day care centers and Head Start. In the case of schools, there are 84 outbreaks under surveillance, 36 in private schools and 48 in public schools.

“The BioPortal raises the flag of both employees who are positive (for the virus) and students. Likewise, the Department of Health has been active in conducting random tests in schools. So they are two mechanisms that have raised the flag for us, many times, of these outbreaks, ”explained the secretary about how they keep the count of outbreaks in infections.

“We receive a weekly report from the epidemiology team of the Department of Health and it is with that report that we begin to make decisions together with them”abounded.

Ramos Parés stated that, although each campus maintains its security protocol against the virus, the agency noted that “their guard is being lowered a lot.”

“Once we see young people in extracurricular, sports, social activities -because they are already having events related to graduating classes-… we are legally about five to six weeks from the end of the school semester, because we are seeing that it is letting your guard down a lot. That is where contagions are arriving and causing interruptions in classrooms with what is the academic rhythm, ”he said.

The Department of Health reported today at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus was at 24.43%, one percentage point higher than yesterday.

The agency shows on its website that the positivity rate by municipalities on the island is also high, with levels of community transmission of infections in red (high).

Meanwhile, there are 44 pediatric patients hospitalized as a result of the virus on the island, out of a total of 179.