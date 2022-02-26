EDUCATION: Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, new program U. Gran Colombia, Armenia | Armenia

New program in the uUniversity La Gran Colombia branch Armenia, Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics programthe idea is to start with the first group in July 2022.

Jorge Alberto Quintero rector of the higher education institution He indicated that since 2018 the investigation process began on the relevance of the program and in December the Ministry of Education delivered the qualified record.





Academic Vice Chancellor, Chancellor and Director of the Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics program Universidad La Gran Colombia / Adrián Trejos

It may interest you: Recognition for the 50 years of La Gran Colombia University





La Santa María Campus, where the Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics program will be developed / Courtesy of Gran Colombia

The headquarters of Santa Maria located on the road to La Tebaida will be the space for training, practice areas. They had the advice of the University of Medellin.

from the first semester The program will be practical, that is, the students will have contact with animals.

The university La Gran Colombia Armenia signed an agreement with the CES University of Medellín, that students have the possibility of doing specializations, master’s degrees, internships and exchanges.

In the training they will take into account large species such as horses and cattle as well as dogs and cats with an emphasis on wildlife.