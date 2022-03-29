Education: where the new talents sought by companies are trained

EducaciónIT trained more than 40,000 people (Credit: EducaciónIT Press)

More than 15 years ago, Sebastián Sanga and Sebastián Divinsky, colleagues from the Faculty of Engineering at the National Technological University (UTN), detected that there was an unexplored niche in education: crash tech courses were hard to find. That prompted them to create EducacionIT, a pioneer company in information technology (IT) training and a benchmark in digital education in Latin America.

At the moment, basic knowledge in IT is already required in positions not necessarily in the technology sector, which goes hand in hand with the need to transform the way of teaching and learning the new trades of the digital world. Each year, more than 40,000 people study at EducaciónIT, who recognize that they do so for the quality of teachers, the teaching methodology and the contents of the courses and careers.

“Digital literacy is not only access to the tool and knowledge of the programs necessary for technological development. In recent times, along with the knowledge economy, new digital jobs have been created related to the explosion of different industries such as marketing, big data, e-commerce, social mediaautomation, etc Programming begins to intermingle with marketing or data analysis, the blockchain”, explains Sebastián Divinsky, CoCEO of EducaciónIT.

The more than 250 trainings are oriented to professional development in technology, design and business, seeking to enhance the personal skills of students. In this sense, the entity accompanies each student so that she can create and develop innovative digital solutions.

“The current context of innovation and proliferation of knowledge produced this explosion that we have been experiencing, in a world where the impermanence and obsolescence of everything around us was increasing. Changes are happening faster, as well as people’s tastes, habits, consumption patterns and needs. The things we see and consume are no longer thought of as something for life. This is where a new demand from the world of work appears, organizations need new talent with this technological knowledge already incorporated”, adds Divinsky.

In this framework, it is estimated that in 2022 the most demanded training will be: data science, devops, programming: java / .net / python / node, user experience design, product owner / scrum master and QA testing.

Over the next 10 years the separation between those who use new technologies in their daily lives and those who do not know how to use them will be much more explicit. the first will see personal and financial benefits, they will benefit from greater accessibility to information and will have at their fingertips applications that will make their lives easier. Those who do not use information technologies, on the other hand, could be marginalized and, for example, only access a traditional and closed educationwith a limited vision of the world and the economy.

What are the job offers in IT

With an IT community of more than 500,000 specialized students, EducaciónIT has a technology job bank with more than 50,000 monthly applications to which more than 3,000 companies turn looking for students from the technology, marketing and new digital trades sector. Being the only technology company, it brings together very attractive profiles in the face of the recurring search for companies in a market where the demand for technology talent is greater than the available supply.

“We saw the need and decided to create the only portal dedicated exclusively to digital jobs, open to the entire community and totally free for companies. Its growth is organic and, in recent times, the demand has increased by leaps and bounds. It’s a hotbed of talent and opportunities with a technological and digital profile”, relates Divinsky.

Since its foundation, EducaciónIT has had the objective of democratizing access to IT and hopes that, thanks to the expansion plan planned for this year, this challenge will be consolidated, while its presence in the region is consolidated.