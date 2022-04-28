Education will carry out a study to know the emotional well-being of students

Barcelona, ​​Apr 26 (EFE).- The Department of Education has announced this Monday that during May 2 and 27 all Catalan schools and institutes will carry out a survey to find out the emotional well-being of fifth and sixth grade students. primary, all secondary, high school and vocational training in Catalonia.

As reported by the Government, the preparation of the survey has had the participation of the Department of Education, together with the Department of Health and the Department of Equality and Feminism in line with the survey ‘Health Behavior in School-aged Children’ (HBSC) of The OMS.

This is one of the measures that the Department of Education has implemented this year to learn about the emotional well-being and mental health of students as a result of the pandemic.

The objective of the questionnaire is to know the state of the emotional well-being of the students and to detect the areas with the greatest affectation in this well-being.

Thus, Education will be able to make decisions about what actions to promote, in a coordinated manner when necessary with the Department of Health, with whom it will work in a network, as well as with other departments.

The survey consists of 27 closed questions, some of them with multiple choice -either on a scale of 1 to 5, or with parameters between “Never/Nothing” and “Always/A lot”-, and where there is always the option ” I don’t know” and “I don’t want to say”.

Given the sensitivity of the information requested, the survey is completely voluntary and anonymous, since the objective is not individual detection, but the evaluation of the general state of the students.

The emotional well-being questionnaire is in digital format and it is expected that the students will self-complete it in the tutoring space.

For this, those under 14 years of age will require the consent of the father, mother or legal guardian.

During the month of December, the survey was carried out on a pilot basis in five educational centers of the different stages and ownership.

The questions are structured into 5 different sections: Emotional well-being, Family support, School environment, Violence and Abuse and dependency. EFE

