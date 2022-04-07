Educational trips and educational outings. The ministerial provisions

With the arrival of summer in all schools, educational trips begin, much awaited by students, so it is important to organize them, without disdaining fun, in order to contribute to the learning process and cultural enrichment of the students. and students.

Termination of state of emergency

In consideration of the cessation of the state of emergency, the recent decree-law of 24 March 2022, n. 24, defined, also with reference to the school environment, urgent provisions for the gradual overcoming of measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Provisions for schools

The Minister of Education, in light of the changed regulatory and epidemiological framework, has deemed it appropriate to update the information provided in the 2021-2022 School Plan to allow for the gradual return to normality and the ordinary conduct of face-to-face lessons.

Possibility of planning educational trips

With the provisions issued on March 31, 2022, in the logic of a return to normality, the possibility of carrying out educational outings and educational trips, including participation in sporting events, was provided for, in compliance with the functional autonomy of each individual institution. school, without prejudice to compliance with the rules regarding the prevention of covid 19.

Educational trips and school-work alternation

Educational trips also allow, if organized effectively, to carry out, in accordance with the provisions of art. 1 paragraph 33 of law 107 of 2015, of the hours of alternation between school and work during educational trips abroad, provided that the rules established not only for means of transport such as airplanes, buses or trains, but also for accessing in public places such as museums, theaters, cinemas or other places included in the educational trip.