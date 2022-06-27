Eduin Caz and his wife DIVORCE? They reveal TESTS that confirm that they are already SEPARATE

Eduin Caz is going through the best moment of his professional life, since Grupo Firme is consolidated as one of the most important groups of Mexican regional music, however, in the personal aspect he would be going through a difficult moment, since he has revealed that he and his wife I know divorceand there are even those who confirm that they are separated.

It should be remembered that Edward Y Anahy they got married in 2015, and a year later they had their first son, Gerardo; Later, in 2020, they became parents again when their daughter Geraldine was born. Thus, the couple seemed to have a happy and stable marriage, but rumors of a separation they began a short time later, in accordance with the rise in popularity of Grupo Firme.

In 2021, a woman on social networks assured that the singer was unfaithful to her wife with her, although she did not know that Edward was married “In 2019, in the month of October, Grupo Firme came to my city and I, by then, was already forming a friendship with one of the members, who, on the day of the concert, invited me to the after party. Already being in the after, he approached me and started talking to me… I had no idea that he was married, I only knew that he had a son. That night what happened happened and now, that’s all “said the young woman.

Later, the Grupo Firme singer defended himself by saying that the woman’s statements were extortion and that her wife he knew it, so that situation had not affected his marriage and that everything was cleared up.

“The lady wanted to extort money from me with that video, she wanted money, but I showed the video to my wife and solved the problems with her, I accepted my guilt, that is past and she and I already stepped on it, I don’t know why she takes it out until Right now, I’m fine with my family, I’m fine with my wife,” Eduin said.

After responding to the controversy, everything seemed that the marriage of Eduin Caz Y daisy anahy was fine, but it has now been revealed that he and his wife are already separated and with the possibility of divorce.

These are the tests that confirm that Eduin Caz and his wife Daisy Anahy are already separated

The tests that would confirm that Eduin Caz Y daisy anahy they are already separated is for the information revealed by youtuber Holy Milk, who is a friend of the still wife of the member of Grupo Firme and that she herself was the one who shared the situation they are going through.

Through a video on his Instagram account, Holy Milk assured that Edward Y Anahy They could not overcome the alleged infidelity of the singer that came to light a few months ago. He also explained that the decision was theirs and that they ended their relationship amicably for the good of their children. In addition, the singer and his still wife They have not declared anything about it to avoid a scandal like the one they were involved in a few months ago.

Finally, the youtuber mentioned that there was no other alleged infidelity and although they are already separated and considering if divorcethis is not yet final, for now they only contemplate living in separate places.