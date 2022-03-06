Eduin Caz and members of Grupo Firme wear fan thongs in full concert

We already know that fans rave about Eduin Caz and for all the members of the Firm Group usually. But not because they are handsome, which they are according to hundreds of fans, but because of how much fun they are in all their presentations. Not long ago they had a presentation, where the fans as always threw underwear on stage and they, very removed from grief, They wore the thongs of their fans in the middle of the concert.

Eduin Caz was the one who stopped the concert and lined up many of his classmates Firm Group. he was collecting the underwear that his fans had launched. Immediately, a string thong was placed green dental color while choosing to put others to his classmates Firm Group so that everyone paraded the same in gratitude to the thousands of fans who always support them.

Just a few days ago Eduin Caz he trained boxing with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the ring. We have already seen Eduin hit the gym hard, so he could already have a face-to-face discussion with the Mexican boxer, who once again wanted to mediate in the conflict that has persisted for a long time between J Balvin and Residente. Same thing that was repeated recently, to the Puerto Rican to bring up a song in which he points to the Colombian as a bad musician and for using mental illness as an excuse.

But the important thing here is that, despite all the success that the members of the Firm Group, they are still simple people, who owe their audience and know how to repay them. Recently, Eduin Caz published some sexy photos to announce the recent song “Si Respect, Respect” with Luis Coronel. It already has almost two million views on Youtube and we leave them here below for you to enjoy.

Keep reading:

Mayeli Alonso and daughter of Lupillo Rivera had a party with Jhonny Caz and Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme

VIDEO: Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme and his fiancé celebrate their second wedding anniversary

VIDEO: Ángela Aguilar and Eduin Caz go out to dinner together and unleash the rumors of romance?