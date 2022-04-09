Eduin Caz appears in an inconvenient state and makes strong intimate statements to his wife

Eduin Caz He is vacationing in Hawaii with his whole family, after a few days ago the Firme Group managed to sell out 3 dates of the Foro Sol with a full house and possibly they can open a fourth and fifth date for those fans who could not attend.

However, the controversy continues with the band’s vocalist and it is that through Tik Tok a video was released, where the Mexican artist can be seen with a few more drinks in a meeting he had with his loved ones in a restaurant.

In the recording you can see that Eduin begins to say some compliments to his wife, while she smiles at him and even kisses him on the mouth.

But at the end of the clip, the singer left everyone silent with his strong intimate statement that he made to his wife: “I’m going to suck your donkey,” he says.

Anahy, seeing her husband in a drunken state, tried to reassure him, so that he would stop saying these times of compliments, while the guests did not stop laughing and it was one of them who captured the moment.

It should be noted that these videos have been recent, because the couple decided to take a vacation with their relatives on the beaches of Hawaii.

Before the controversial video, the singer’s fans reacted, although for many his action was funny: “A thousand times I prefer that he get drunk with me than go to who knows where”, “I don’t know how he can get drunk and walk in the gym afterwards”.