Eduin Caz does the bear at the Latin American Music Awards

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday night. Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegasan event that brought together dozens of celebrities and where international stars like Karol G and Bad Bunny They rose like the kings of the night.

Also, the Mexican power was present and Grupo Firme won the award as the favorite group of the Mexican regional and although the group had a great night, their vocalist, Eduin Caz, screwed up when it was his turn to present a category.

The singer was confused about awards and with notable nervousness he said: “The Latin Grammy American Music Award, hahaha, oh I was wrong!, oh nooo! and the Latin American Music Award takes it! Eduin said between nervous laughs, and then handed over the award to Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez for their song ‘Dakiti’ as single of the year.

See the moment:

After this embarrassing moment, the famous recognized his mistake, apologized and said that his nerves inevitably won: “We go home with an award, an award full of love, thanks and an apology to Latin American Awards, still living from the scenarios stand on one is always a reason for nerves and today they beat me“, he expressed.

He added that from all the mistakes you learn and continue to improve together with the group: “But we keep going learning from everything and working to improve every day and that Grupo Firme be more than what it is today. Pure Firm Group“, he wrote on his Instagram account.

Despite the bear that the singer experienced, his followers and friends expressed their support for him and recognized his great work with the group, which in recent days was presented at the Coachella festival, being a total success.