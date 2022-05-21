Eduin Caz exposed damage in his Mazatlan apartment: “Nobody gave me anything”

Eduin Caz is the vocalist of the firm group (Photo: Instagram/@eduincaz)

Eduin Caz has positioned itself in recent years as one of the most important representatives of the Mexican regional in Mexico, but not everything has been hunky-dory for the Lead singer of Grupo Firmesince on this occasion he revealed a abuse of trust suffered by family and friends.

It was through his Instastories where the interpreter of hits like In your bitch life, the toxic one either The Panther He was disappointed and upset after visiting his apartment in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

“Hello, family, I have a very important message from my wife and myself: All family and friends who come to the city of Mazatlán in Sinaloa They know that I lend them my apartment, but this is already broken, They leave me all messed up, ”he began to say.

In one of the video clips that Eduin posted on his social networks, you can see a battered blind. To which the artist noted:

“Unfortunately I am very special and nobody gave me anything, I take great care of my things and so spare me the pain of saying no when they ask me for the apartment, because I’m not going to lend them to you anymore and then spare me that penalty.”

Eduin Caz said that he will not lend his apartment (Photo: Screenshot/IG eduincaz)

And it is that, although Caz is only 27 years old, his career in the music industry has been on the rise rapidly, to the point that recently the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, not only granted the recognition as “Distinguished Guest” to Grupo Firme, but also announced a free concert that the band will give in the Zócalo from the country’s capital.

But, in addition to the damage to his apartment, the singer of get over me He has pointed out on previous occasions that fame has also had costs on his health.

In this sense, at the beginning of May, Eduin worried his most loyal followers after posting on his account Instagram what he was in a hospital.

The singer commented that everything was due to the fact that he drank a lot of alcohol due to his state of mind, but everything was complicated by a hiatal hernia that he has suffered for some time.

“It was very stressful, I was already doing badly. So I enjoyed it to the fullest and drank a lot, I was kind of upset, well, angry and I couldn’t concentrate, what happened is that I got drunk on Friday”, he commented in a live which was registered in his account for just over 9 minutes.

The singer recalled that things have cost him (Photo: Instagram/@eduincaz)

Later, he reported that from Saturday, May 7, he began to feel bad with pain in his stomach, but he had to resort to an injection to calm the discomfort and be able to give the show at CDMX. At the end of the show, Eduin indicated that he drank alcohol again, but “now out of joy.”

“I left the show and there is a lady who makes us eat to get off the plane. We were eating birria. It was too much for my body (…) I got to the hotel and a pain like heartburn hit me. It was a pain in the heart and in the back. I fell, I collapsed and I felt that when that happened I felt hot as if they set me on fire, but more from the back. I couldn’t take it anymore and I fainted and that’s when the ambulance arrived”, said the artist.

The member of Grupo Firme denied the rumors where it was said that he would have suffered an overdose or even a cardiac arrest.

“I like pistear machin, but I don’t use drugs”, he sentenced.

