Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme denounces in networks alleged scolding of Pepe Aguilar with misspellings

The star vocalist of Firm Group, Eduin Cazhas become not only a key piece of his talent and charisma, they have allowed him to become one of the favorite artists of the moment, fame that made it possible for his band to be recognized at Los Premios Lo Nuestro 2022.

At said award ceremony, his presentation in honor of Vicente Fernández caused a furor and although more than one of his fans went crazy with his songs, there was someone who put together a small riot.

And possibly that person was the one who least expected it, because it was Pepe Aguilar who ended up returning to Caz from the cloud in which the Premios Lo Nuestro 2022 uploaded it.

Most likely, it was all a misunderstanding and that Ángela Aguilar’s father was only giving advice to the Grupo Firme vocalist.

In fact, Eduin Caz himself joked a little about it, since he uploaded a photograph of the controversial scolding to social networks. Without giving more details of the alleged scolding that Pepe Aguilar gave him, Eduin Caz ended up ironizing the viral photo.

“The joke is to put on a face of concentration when they are scolding you (even if you don’t understand or mad * es) so that everything continues to flow“Eduin Caz wrote in his Instagram stories, a message he wrote with misspellings, which did not help his credibility.

In fact, the successful singer even had the audacity to tag Pepe Aguilar in the comical image, although so far it has not been manifested in this regard. But since he also shared the photo in his stories, it is believed that it was all a joke between friends.

Tribute to Don Vicente Fernandez

The public gathered at the FTX Arena to witness the delivery of the Premios Lo Nuestro, had the opportunity to experience a historic moment, when the artists gathered in that venue offered their talent and performances to pay tribute to the memory of Vicente Fernándezone of the best exponents of vernacular music in Mexico and in the world.

The presentation of the tribute was carried out by Maluma, who had words of gratitude and recognition for one of the greatest musical references that Mexico has given to the world.

Where some strange collaborations were seen, such as that of Camilo, who with his typical voice gave a different touch to one of the hits of Charro de Huentitán, “A million springs”, with which he won the applause of the public and of course from his colleagues who gathered in the audience.

Before Camilo Eduin Caz and Grupo Firme could be enjoyed, who joined their voices and talent with the song “La Migra”, same that they made their own with the style that has given them success in recent years and that has them on the horns of the moon.

