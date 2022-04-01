Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme “pulls” two women by the hair (VIDEO)

The moment was recorded and uploaded to social networks.

The famous vocalist Firm Group, Eduin Caz, It is once again a trend on social networks, this after a video was shared on various social networks in which the singer is seen “pulling” two women by the hair.

The interpreter of songs like “The toxic”, “In your bitch life” and “Thank you” He uploaded this recording that after a few minutes went viral, sparking a debate among lovers of the Mexican regional genre.

It was through the social network TikTokthat the artist originally from Culiacán, uploaded the clip of only eight seconds, where you can see Eduin, pulling the hair of two women, taking them by surprise with the song “Chalet” from the singer Eden Muñoz, in the background.

it was all a joke

It is worth mentioning that everything was a simple joke, because the song of “Chalet” is part of a trend of the same social network, even so the followers of Eduin Caz, They discussed in the comments of the video, giving their opinion on whether the action of the regional music singer was good or bad.

Currently the lead singer of Firm Grouphas more than six million followers who watch any activity, his Instagram account and his other social networks.