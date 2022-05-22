Eduin Caz, from Grupo Firme, says that he will no longer lend his apartment because they messed it up

Eduin Cazvocalist of Firm Groupsentenced on his social networks that he will no longer lend his apartment that he has in Mazatlan, at least he will no longer do so to friends or relatives who asked him for it and left it messy and with some damage, he made it known in a video .

Caz said that he is very special with his things, which have been hard for him to acquire, so he asked that they avoid having to say “no” when they ask him to borrow them again.

Without specifying who he was referring to, the singer sent his message from the apartment he has in Mazatlan, where he is spending a few days with his family.

“All the family and friends who come to the city of Mazatlan Sinaloa know that I lend them my apartment, but here it is already broken, they leave everything in a mess and unfortunately I am very special and nobody gave me anything and I take great care of my things, a lot of my things, then spare me the pain of saying no when they ask me for the apartment, I’m not going to lend it to them anymore; spare me that pain,” he exclaimed.

The opinion of the netizens was divided, because although some applauded his decision, others described him as “faramallero”.

“It didn’t fit him, how bad you look doing this, other people’s clothes are washed at home, that’s showing off and not having eggs.” “Put a text to those people or when they ask you say no .. why make a video saying those things or that you lend the apartment to the fans (it’s just friends and family)”. “And do private chats no longer exist?” “What a ridiculous thing seriously, this boy goes too far.”

Edward takes a break

Caz shared a series of photos in which he appears hugging his wife, both enjoying the blue landscape behind them.

Eduin also shared moments after playing a soccer game with friends and visiting a taqueria.

Eduin Caz and the controversy

A few weeks ago, Eduin Caz set off the alarm after it became known that he had been hospitalized in an emergency, the versions indicated an alleged overdose.

The vocalist clarified that it was a crisis that was triggered by drinking alcohol in excess, since he has a hiatal hernia that is already being treated by doctors.

