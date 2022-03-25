Eduin Caz mocks the beloved host of ‘Hoy’ and calls her a “donkey”

The uncomfortable moment was experienced during an alleged ritual between the driver and Jhonny Caz.

March 24, 2022 8:37 p.m.

The members of Grupo Firme are on tour promoting their four performances at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, so this Thursday they offered an interview for the program ‘Hoy’.

In addition to sharing great details of his tour and his musicthe singers took the opportunity to live more closely with one of the program’s most beloved hosts, who was teased by Eduin Caz.

What happened?

It was Andrea Escalona who was in charge of interviewing the guys from Grupo Firme, who told him about their new projects, but They also participated in an alleged ritual with the driver.

And it is that Escalona told Jhonny Caz that I would perform a ritual so that she also receives the engagement ring in the coming months, just as he just did, so they joined hands. Later, the singer and the presenter separated, which caused laughter and ridicule from Eduin Caz, who told him: “You’re not even going to get married, donkey!”

Although this comment it was in a mocking tone and was well received by Andrea, the presenter’s followers were quite upset and assured that it was a lack of respect on the part of Eduin Caz.