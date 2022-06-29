Eduin Caz responds to separation rumors: “They should investigate well”

After different media collected the statements of the account “King Bacon”who suggested that Eduin Caz and his wife Anahí would be separated. Everything from the fact that he would have a direct conversation with the wife of the member of Firm GroupDaisy Anahy.

“Relationships when sometimes there are setbacks, like the one there was, because they no longer turn out to be the same; No matter how hard they fight, sometimes they don’t work out and they end up. Eduin and Anahy did end their relationship, “she assured, and then put cold cloths on the matter, detailing that “For now they are not together (…) everyone is going to take their course.”

Before the speculations and the different versions that are circulating, Eduin Caz chose to go against the rumors and on his Instagram account he referred to the alleged break.

“I think that before inventing pure bullshit they should investigate things well”, It can be read in a publication on his social network, which he accompanied with a photo of himself. The voice of Grupo Firme continued: “They didn’t let me, nor did I let her.”

In addition, he was blunt in stating that “I don’t have a mistress either.” The singer did not devote any more words to the speculation and shared a record of his training.

Eduin Caz’s last posts with his wife on his Instagram are from a week ago during a walk in New York. He also has good romantic records from three weeks ago. While on Daisy Anahy’s social network, they both go out with his son in New York in a photo that he dedicated for Father’s Day.

“Your children and I love you with all our hearts @eduincaz And thanks to you daddy for so much,” he wrote, to which the artist replied: “Thank you for giving me the blessing of being the happiest dad in the world.”

