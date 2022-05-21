Eduin Caz sends a message to family and friends who have damaged his apartment

Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firmehas surprised along with the group, with its incredible growth in recent years, and it is that they have become the favorites of the Mexican regional genre and continue to add success after success, in addition to increasing their fortune.

However, recently Eduin was upset with his acquaintances for having damaged his propertyand through his Instagram stories he said that will not lend his Mazatlan apartment againbecause he realized the damage he has suffered.

“I have a very important message from my wife and myself; all the family and friends who come to the city Mazatlan, Sinaloa They know that I lend them my apartment, but here this is already brokenThey leave me all messed up“, said the singer while showing a broken curtain of his property.

He added that, because he is very careful with his belongings and that they have cost him a lot, that is why he will not lend his apartment again: “And well, unfortunately I am very special and nobody gave me anythingI take great care of my things, so spare me the trouble of saying no when they ask me for the apartment, I’m not going to lend them to you anymore, spare me that penalty“, he expressed.

And it is that we remember that the interpreter of ‘Ya Superame’ continues to increase his emporium, with hard work, of which he is proud, so the fact that they damage his things is a situation that can lead him to make a decision like the previous.

His apartment in Mazatlán is just one of his many belongings, which continue to grow, since recently the famous man has just added a business and debuted in the tourism industryby opening, together with other partners, a restaurant-bar in an exclusive area of ​​Tulum.