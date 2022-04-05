Eduin Caz takes his wife to Hawaii amid new infidelity rumors

Some days ago Eduin Caz, Lead singer of Grupo Firme, revealed that he had had to cancel his vacation in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, because his fans discovered the place where they were and made a tremendous fuss to be closer to him.

However; now he has learned that he did not suspend his rest days; but changed the destination to something much more internationall, since through his social networks he presumed that is in the Hawaiian Islands with his wife and some colleagues of the regional genre. But that was not all, Caz also shared the luxurious way in which they traveled, and that is that he was aboard a private plane as they arrived at their exotic destination.

What caught our attention was that Eduin decided to make this trip just when a new infidelity scandal begins to emerge, and it is now rumored that the interpreter of ‘Cada que’ I would have cheated on him again to his wife now with a trans girl.

According to information shared by el Gossip No Like programa user called ‘La teletuby’ assures that the famous man had an extra-marital relationship with a trans woman, originally from Tijuana, during 2019 and 2020: “They are confirming to me that Eduin was not only unfaithful with the girl in the video but with a famous and beautiful, by the way, trans girl named Dailine”you can read in the post.

They even reveal that the girl has several photographs next to the leader of Grupo Firme, but that she never showed them because she did fall madly in love: “There is more evidence that will be made public at any time, even though it says they ended on good terms (sync.)”he added.

Finally, the Internet user highlighted that Caz still follows the girl on social media and although she does not know if they are still in communication, he follows her on social networks and from time to time leaves a like on her photographs.

It should be noted that, until now, the singer has not spoken about it and has not come out to deny said information; However, this is not the first time that he has faced a scandal of this nature. Let us remember that a few months ago an Instagram user revealed that she had spent a night with Caz when he was already married; even the artist himself confirmed it and assured that his marriage was better than ever.